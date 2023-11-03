Russians Launch Missile Attack On Village In Zaporizhzhia Region, Wounding 11 People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have launched a missile attack on the village of Zarichne of the Komyshuvakha community, Zaporizhzhia district, wounding 11 local residents.

The Komyshuvakha Village Council reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, at 10:14, the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Zarichne. Apartment buildings and private residential buildings were damaged, several buildings were destroyed. Eleven civilians sustained injuries. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance," the post reads.

On November 2, Russian troops shelled 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.