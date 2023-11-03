Zelensky Thanks Military For Russian Air Defense System Smashed In South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian military for a Russian air defense system destroyed in the south.

The relevant video, showing the destruction of the enemy object, was posted by the Head of State on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Significant fire destruction inflicted this week. Our soldiers destroyed one of the Russian air defense systems in the south. Every such strike of ours brings more safety to Ukrainians. Thank you, guys! Keep it up,” Zelensky wrote.

A reminder that, as of November 3, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 566 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine