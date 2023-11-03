               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zelensky Thanks Military For Russian Air Defense System Smashed In South


11/3/2023 3:10:13 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian military for a Russian air defense system destroyed in the south.

The relevant video, showing the destruction of the enemy object, was posted by the Head of State on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Significant fire destruction inflicted this week. Our soldiers destroyed one of the Russian air defense systems in the south. Every such strike of ours brings more safety to Ukrainians. Thank you, guys! Keep it up,” Zelensky wrote.

A reminder that, as of November 3, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 566 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN03112023000193011044ID1107369112

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search