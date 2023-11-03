White Angels Police Team Evacuates Remaining Civilians From Donetsk Region's Stepove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White Angels police unit has evacuated the remaining civilians from the Donetsk region's frontline village of Stepove, which is situated not far from Avdiivka.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Avdiivka and neighboring villages. 200 meters to the contact line. This is where our police officers from the White Angels unit are working. Every day they come to the very hell of the war to deliver bread and water to civilians, and persuade them to evacuate. This time – successfully,” Klymenko wrote.

In his words, the remaining civilians in Stepove were an elderly couple. The evacuation team helped them to get to the rear areas, where rescuers will take care of them.

According to Klymenko, about 1,500 people are remaining in Avdiivka.

A reminder that, in late October 2023, the White Angels police unit evacuated Raisa Kostrychko, a Ukrainian teacher whose house had been destroyed by Russian troops, from the Donetsk region's Avdiivka to a safe place.

Photo: Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry, illustrative