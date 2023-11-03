United States Announces New Security Assistance Package Worth $425M For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense has announced an additional security assistance package for Ukraine, totaling $425 million.

The relevant statement was published on the website of the U.S. Department of Defense, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs,” the report states.

This includes the drawdown of security assistance from DoD inventories valued at up to $125 million to meet Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs, as well as $300 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses over the long term.

In particular, Ukraine will receive additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; more than 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions; 12 trucks to transport heavy equipment; cold weather gear; and spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment.

As part of the USAI, the U.S. Department of Defense will provide Ukraine with additional laser-guided munitions to counter Unmanned Aerial Systems.

A reminder that the Netherlands is allocating a new security assistance package for Ukraine , totaling EUR 500 million.