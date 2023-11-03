Civilian Man Injured As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 3, 2023, Russian troops opened fire on the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district seven times.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The aggressor has shelled the Nikopol district seven times today. The enemy fired over 30 artillery projectiles. The Myrove and Marhanets communities were affected,” Lysak wrote.

In his words, the town of Nikopol suffered the most. A man, 51, was injured and taken to hospital in moderately grave condition.

According to Lysak, 13 garages and six cars were damaged. Eight detached houses were seriously hit, as well as six household buildings and power transmission lines. The enemy shelling also affected a municipal enterprise.

A reminder that, on November 1, 2023, six civilians were injured in Russia's shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol.