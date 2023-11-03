Ukraine's Drone Manufacturers Merging, Scaling Up, And That's A Good Thing General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are many drone manufacturers in Ukraine, and the process of scaling up production has a positive effect.

The relevant statement was made by Chief of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Serhii Baranov in an interview with the online project KYIV NOT KIEV , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have many drone manufacturers, and that's a good thing. It indicates that Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov managed to organize people around startups and new production,” Baranov told.

In his words, there is a trend now that these manufacturers are merging and scaling up.

“But, this does not affect the supply to the Armed Forces. On the contrary, it improves the situation. When we transition from several different types of drones to the five most effective types that the manufacturer can produce in large quantities to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it will be much easier,” Baranov explained.

According to him, it is much easier to have uniform components, spare parts, and train personnel on uniform equipment.

Baranov emphasized that the Army of Drones project is“a very powerful aid” to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A reminder that the Army of Drones project was initiated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Digital Transformation Ministry. It is a comprehensive program, providing for the systemic purchase of drones, their maintenance, and training courses for relevant professionals.