War Update: Russians Conduct Unsuccessful Offensive Actions In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, fifty-three combat engagements have occurred on the front. Russian troops were conducting unsuccessful offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched one missile strike and 67 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 40 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian attacks, residential houses and other civil infrastructure were damaged. Casualties among civilians were reported.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Ivanivka; the Luhansk region's Stelmakhivka. Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks. Russian invaders launched air strikes near Novoselivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove and Pishchane. Enemy artillery and mortar strikes affected Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The enemy launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region's Proletarske; the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry and Siversk. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russians made eight unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka. The enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Bohdanivka and Khromove, and launched an air strike near Khromove. About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Stepove, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks. Russians launched an air strike near Avdiivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 14 enemy attacks. The enemy launched air strikes near Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Vodiane, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske, and to the south of Zolota Nyva. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russians tried to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne, but had no success. Over 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian artillery strikes affected Kherson, the Kherson region's Antonivka, and the Mykolaiv region's Solonchaky.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the enemy troops.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched nine strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two strikes two strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.

The Ukrainian military downed 11 enemy reconnaissance drones, 24 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions, and one Kh-59 missile.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit seven Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, one electronic warfare system, one radar system, two ammunition depots, and 10 artillery systems.