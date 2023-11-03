Border Delimitation Between Armenia And Azerbaijan Entails Joint Process, Russian Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The delimitation
of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a bilateral
process, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told
reporters on the sidelines of the 16th Verona Eurasian Economic
Forum in Samarkand, Trend reports.
"The deputy prime ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are the
co-chairs on this topic. In terms of Russia's participation and
role in this process, we are always willing to assist in the
provision of papers, particularly cartographic ones, that are
available on the Russian side," he noted.
The official emphasized that a working group formally
established for unblocking communications is operating.
"The draft of a joint statement on the commencement of railway
construction via Megri is also nearly complete. In terms of actual
road construction, Azerbaijan has already began building a route
via Iran's territory, bypassing Armenia. As far as we know,
Azerbaijan and Iran have also signed an agreement for the
construction of a railway through Iran that will circumvent
Armenia," he added.
Following the end of the second Karabakh war in 2020, the
leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan decided in January 2021
to form a working group at the level of the three countries' deputy
prime ministers to focus on establishing transport and economic
links in Karabakh.
The latest meeting of the working group was held on June 2. The
group led by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mger Grigoryan
and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk
has discussed issues related to border crossing procedures between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107369106
