Border Delimitation Between Armenia And Azerbaijan Entails Joint Process, Russian Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a bilateral process, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters on the sidelines of the 16th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"The deputy prime ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are the co-chairs on this topic. In terms of Russia's participation and role in this process, we are always willing to assist in the provision of papers, particularly cartographic ones, that are available on the Russian side," he noted.

The official emphasized that a working group formally established for unblocking communications is operating.

"The draft of a joint statement on the commencement of railway construction via Megri is also nearly complete. In terms of actual road construction, Azerbaijan has already began building a route via Iran's territory, bypassing Armenia. As far as we know, Azerbaijan and Iran have also signed an agreement for the construction of a railway through Iran that will circumvent Armenia," he added.

Following the end of the second Karabakh war in 2020, the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan decided in January 2021 to form a working group at the level of the three countries' deputy prime ministers to focus on establishing transport and economic links in Karabakh.

The latest meeting of the working group was held on June 2. The group led by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mger Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk has discussed issues related to border crossing procedures between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

