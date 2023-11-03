               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Peacekeepers Close Down Another Post In Azerbaijan's Karabakh


11/3/2023 3:09:56 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh has closed down another temporary observation post, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

It is reported that the observation post was located in the Shusha region.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed on part of the territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Trilateral Statement dated November 10, 2020.

