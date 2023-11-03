Russian Peacekeepers Close Down Another Post In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Russian
peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh has closed down another temporary observation post, the
Russian Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.
It is reported that the observation post was located in the
Shusha region.
The Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed on part of the
territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Trilateral
Statement dated November 10, 2020.
