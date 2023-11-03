Informal Meeting Of OTS Heads Of State To Be Held In Azerbaijan's Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. An informal
meeting of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States
will be held in Shusha, stated in the declaration adopted in Astana
at the X summit of the OTS, Trend reports.
"Take note the proposal of Azerbaijan to convene an informal
meeting of the Heads of State of the OTS at the end of April, or
beginning of May, 2024, in Shusha," noted in the declaration.
The 10th anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States
was held today in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. A joint action
plan for the implementation of the OTS transport program, as well
as the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit were
signed at the summit.
