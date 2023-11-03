               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Mini Football Team To Compete For Bronze At World Cup In UAE


11/3/2023 3:09:53 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Azerbaijani mini football team played another match at the World Championships held in the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports.

In the semi-finals, the national team met with the Kazakhstan team. The match ended in victory for the Kazakh team with a score of 3:2.

Eshgin Tagiyev scored both goals for the Azerbaijani national team.

Thus, the Kazakhstan team reached the final. The Azerbaijani team will compete for the bronze medal.

