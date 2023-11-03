Azerbaijani Mini Football Team To Compete For Bronze At World Cup In UAE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Azerbaijani
mini football team played another match at the World Championships
held in the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports.
In the semi-finals, the national team met with the Kazakhstan
team. The match ended in victory for the Kazakh team with a score
of 3:2.
Eshgin Tagiyev scored both goals for the Azerbaijani national
team.
Thus, the Kazakhstan team reached the final. The Azerbaijani
team will compete for the bronze medal.
MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107369103
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.