Azerbaijani Mini Football Team To Compete For Bronze At World Cup In UAE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Azerbaijani mini football team played another match at the World Championships held in the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports.

In the semi-finals, the national team met with the Kazakhstan team. The match ended in victory for the Kazakh team with a score of 3:2.

Eshgin Tagiyev scored both goals for the Azerbaijani national team.

Thus, the Kazakhstan team reached the final. The Azerbaijani team will compete for the bronze medal.