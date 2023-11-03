The Chetu Foundation Donates Over $100,000 Worth Of Furniture And Supplies To Broward County Public School

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Chetu Foundation today announced the donation of $103,085 in furniture and office supplies to Broward County Public Schools as part of the newly inaugurated“Business to Schools More” program. The donation helped Dillard High School, Nova High School, and Attucks Middle School.



“Education is the key to our children's well-being and future, which is why the Chetu Foundation is so proud to be a part of the launch of the 'Business 2 Schools More' (B2SM) program,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu and The Chetu Foundation.“We hope this donation encourages other local businesses to donate their furniture and office supplies directly to Broward County Public Schools and help foster an environment of learning and success for our children.”



The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit entity of the global software solutions development company that champions improving childhood well-being in its local communities around the globe, donated more than 500 pieces of furniture that included whiteboards, chairs, desks, tables, file cabinets, bookshelves, and supplies.



The in-kind gifts totaled:



$48,800 for Dillard High School

$24,285 for Nova High School

$30,000 for Attucks Middle School



At Nova High School, Chetu's donation furnished its Cybersecurity Lab, the Student Government Classroom, and the Teacher's Serenity Room. Attucks Middle School used the furniture to enhance four classrooms and six offices to better serve students, staff, and the community, while Dillard High School used the furniture to enhance the learning environment by replacing older furniture and enriching the environment with flexible seating that accommodates different learning modes.



To learn more about or donate to the B2SM program, please contact:



Jessica A. Swanson, Ed.S.

Magnet Coordinator

Dillard 6-12

754-322-0853







For more information about the Chetu Foundation, please visit chetufoundation.



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 14 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad.



About The Chetu Foundation:



Founded in 2018, The Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, The Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of“Empowering Children,”“Improving the Quality of Life,”“Giving Back to Communities,” and“Creating and Sustaining Change.”



Media Contact:



954-342-5676

Company :-Chetu

User :- Brian Poole

Email :-

Mobile:- (954) 342-5676

Url :-

Other articles by Chetu