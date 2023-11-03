Bombay Shirt Company's New Jaipur Store Is Their 17Th In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 2nd November, 2023: Bombay Shirt Company has opened their 17th store in the country, their first in Jaipur.



Started in 2012 as India's first-ever online custom-made shirt brand, they have since gone on to be known for their unparalleled customer service and unique in-store shopping experience. You can choose the fabric for your tailor-made shirts, jeans, chinos and pants and then get fitted with help from their in-house tailors. The stylists at their stores will help you pick the fabric that best suits your needs, and help you through the entire process.



Located at Jewel of India Apartments in Bajaj Nagar, the sprawling Jaipur store has beautiful interiors inspired by the heritage of the city.



Founder & CEO, Akshay Narvekar on the new store - "We're incredibly happy to bring our quality products and world-class in-store experience to Jaipur. The city has a very rich tailoring

culture and the people of Jaipur are connoisseurs of quality fabrics & craftsmanship, which is where we excel."



They can be found here: UG-08, Upper Ground Floor, at Horizon Tower, Jewel of India, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Indra Nagar, Basant Vihar, Bajaj Nagar, Jaipur - 302018





Company :-The Communication Council

User :- Hemani Ahluwalia

Email :