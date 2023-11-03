Kenya: Engaging Local Perspective In Shaping The 2024/25 Budget And Beyond

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



In a significant stride toward inclusive governance, the Government has initiated the collection of citizen views and priorities for the 2024/2025 budget and the medium-term planning process.

Today, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, spearheaded a public participation initiative in Tharaka Nithi County. The session brought together representatives from all five sub-counties in Tharaka Nithi County, the Ministry of Health, and the National Treasury for a fruitful dialogue. Their invaluable contributions span across essential sectors, encompassing healthcare, agriculture, education, culture, and more.

This collaborative endeavor is in alignment with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), ensuring that the budget genuinely mirrors the community's requirements for a cost-effective and impactful future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.