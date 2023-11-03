Kenya: Engaging Local Perspective In Shaping The 2024/25 Budget And Beyond

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
In a significant stride toward inclusive governance, the Government has initiated the collection of citizen views and priorities for the 2024/2025 budget and the medium-term planning process.
Today, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, spearheaded a public participation initiative in Tharaka Nithi County. The session brought together representatives from all five sub-counties in Tharaka Nithi County, the Ministry of Health, and the National Treasury for a fruitful dialogue. Their invaluable contributions span across essential sectors, encompassing healthcare, agriculture, education, culture, and more.
This collaborative endeavor is in alignment with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), ensuring that the budget genuinely mirrors the community's requirements for a cost-effective and impactful future.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
MENAFN03112023002747001784ID1107369089
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.