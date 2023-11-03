France Wants Israeli Occupation Immediate Response On Motive Behind Attack On Facility In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- France said on Friday that it had been informed by Israeli occupation forces that it had carried out a strike on the French Institute in Gaza, adding it was demanding an explanation.

"We were informed by the Israeli authorities that the French Institute in Gaza had been targeted by an Israeli strike," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We have asked the Israeli authorities to communicate to us without delay, the tangible elements which motivated this decision," the statement noted.

"No staff or French nationals were present at the time of the strike," the ministry said.

The government-backed French Institute runs cultural outreach programs around the world.

The war between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces was triggered by Hamas raids on October 7th, which Israeli occupation officials say killed more than 1,400 people.

Palestinian health officials in Gaza said more than 9,200 people have been killed and 23,516 injured in Israeli forces bombardments, mostly women and children. (end)

