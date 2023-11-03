Blast Targeting Police Vehicle Kills 6 People In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- At least six people lost their lives while 21 others received injuries in a bomb blast targeting a police vehicle in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan on Friday.

A senior police official, Muhammad Adnan told media that the bomb exploded close to the route of a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city of KPK.

The rescue officials confirmed that six people lost their lives while 21 others received injuries in the blast.

The nature of the blast was not ascertained immediately but an initial police report suggested that a motorcycle installed with explosive materials was used in the blast.

The injured persons and bodies have been shifted to the government run District Headquarters Hospital.

The security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation went underway.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar strongly condemned the blast and extended condolences to the grieving families.

According to a statement issued by the PM House, the premier instructed relevant authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

He said the war against terrorists would continue until terrorism was completely eradicated in the country.

"Thanks to the sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies, we have been thwarting the evil intentions of terrorists," the PM added.

Earlier in the week, at least five people, including a policeman, were killed while two others received injuries in an attack targeting a police station in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

The attacks come at a time when Pakistan is facing a rise in militants' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned TTP with the government last year. (end)

