Saudi Arabia, China Tackles Unrest In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call on Friday to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), which quoted a foreign ministry statement, during the call, Prince Faisal praised China's support for the United Nations General Assembly resolution issued on Friday, October 27, which calls for an immediate ceasefire and establishing an urgent humanitarian truce in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The two sides discussed developments in Gaza and its surroundings amid the ongoing military escalation and the harm to innocent civilians.

They also emphasized the importance of the international community taking responsibility for halting all military activities and returning to a just and comprehensive path to peace for the Palestinians to achieve international security and peace.

They also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to serve the aspirations of the two countries, in addition to discussing issues of common interest. (end)

