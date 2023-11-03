Kuwait FM Holds Official Talks With Russian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Jaber Al-Sabah and Russian Federation counterpart Sergei Lavrov held official talks in Moscow on Friday.

At the outset of the meeting, Sheikh Salem conveyed greetings on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, government and people of Kuwait to Russian President Vladimir Putin and to the Russian government and people.

Sheikh Salem then expressed wishes for continued growth, prosperity, progress and prosperity for Russia and its people, praising the strength, durability and close cooperation of such historical relations that lasted for 60 years.

For his part, Lavrov expressed his best regards to the political leadership in the State of Kuwait, appreciating the deep ties that bring together the two countries and peoples, and expressing his country's pride in the distinguished path of relations and existing cooperation with the State of Kuwait in all fields.

Later, discussions delved into frameworks for strengthening bilateral relations and pushing those to advanced positions, including ways to achieve the visions of the leadership of the two countries towards more progress and a broader future that reflects those aspirations and achieves the common interests of the two countries.

They two sides also discussed the latest developments in the regional and international arenas, most notably the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the dangerous escalation in Gaza Strip.

They two ministers also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides, including support joint international efforts and stop the ongoing war in Gaza, in addition to guaranteeing that the spread of violence does not increase, and to intensify diplomatic and political action to ensure the provision of safe crossings for the arrival of humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian people.

The two ministers underlined the need for joint work towards finding a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, and to bring peace and stability to the region.

Talks also focused on developments on the Iraqi scene, especially the repercussions related to the incorrect historical findings issued by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court regarding Khor Abdullah port agreement, and the issue of completing Demarcating the Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders beyond Mark No. 162, as well as the necessity of ending the demarcation of the maritime borders between the State of Kuwait and Iran.

Afterwards, talks between the two sides highlighted the Syrian crisis, international efforts, including efforts aimed at finding a political solution that would end the suffering of the Syrian people.

The two also discussed the crisis in Ukraine and its repercussions at the regional and international arenas, including discussions on other regional and international topics of common interest.

The two ministers reaffirmed the joint commitment to enhancing stability and security in the region.

Later, a joint press conference was held, during which Sheikh Salem thanked his Russian counterpart for the invitation to visit Moscow, noting that bilateral discussions were "fruitful and constructive" and addressed ways to develop "strong and historical" relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Salem added that Kuwait was the first Gulf country to establish relations with the (Soviet Union) in 1963, as the two countries celebrate this year the 60th anniversary of established diplomatic ties.

Sheikh Salem said that he briefed the Russian Foreign Minister on his talks with Iraq regarding the importance of ending the demarcation of our maritime borders beyond the 162 Mark, noting that there was similar views regarding the importance of ending the demarcation of these borders and ways to achieve such goal.

The Kuwaiti minister stated that the discussions dealt with the regional situation, mainly the war in Gaza Strip, noting also on similar views on the importance of stopping it immediately and allowing humanitarian aid to enter the Strip.

Sheikh Salem added that what we are seeing in Gaza Strip is "heartbreaking," with the number of victims reaching over 9,000 Palestinians, almost 4,000 of them children, an average of 1,000 children per week, calling on the international community to bear responsibility and work to stop this war.

He pointed out that the State of Kuwait was one of the first countries to rush to establish an air bridge to send relief and humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip, noting that "Kuwaiti planes took off from the first day, and today the 11th plane took off for Al-Arish Airport to deliver aid, which amounted to about 400 tons of medicine and aid supplies.

Sheikh Salem also noted that he discussed the war in Ukraine and expressed the position of the State of Kuwait, which called for stopping the war as soon as possible and resorting to dialogue and peaceful solutions.

For his part, Lavrov said that discussions focused on regional developments, stressing the categorical rejection of the indiscriminate bombing of civilian neighborhoods in Gaza Strip, "hostage kidnaping," and other violations of international and humanitarian law.

Lavrov stressed the need to "take urgent measures to reach a ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors to prevent further casualties and provide assistance to the civilian population."

Lavrov called for accelerating the creation of favorable conditions for the resumption of comprehensive talks between the Palestinians and the Israelis, and "once a ceasefire is reached, we must work to resume negotiations with the aim of establishing an independent Palestinian state in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy."

Lavrov "categorically" rejected talks of displacing Palestinians to Sinai Desert, as "the idea is completely inconsistent with the interests of the Palestinians and Egypt and contradicts peace efforts in the region."

He added that the discussions also addressed the situation in Syria in light of its return to Arab League, stressing on the need to "support this positive step with specific actions in order to improve the situation on the ground," pointing to the joint emphasis on the necessity of reaching a comprehensive settlement in Syria on the basis of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Russian Foreign Minister praised the "balanced" approach by the State of Kuwait regarding the Ukrainian crisis, pointing out that his country "does not yet see any initiative from Ukraine to reach a just and true peace."

The Russian Foreign Minister stated that the two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in various fields, as "we emphasized the role played by the relevant joint committee in this field."

He stated that the discussions also dealt with increasing tourism activity between Kuwait and Russia, pointing out that the number of Kuwaiti tourists coming to Moscow during the current year doubled thanks to the opening of an airline route between Moscow and Kuwait last February, in addition to facilitating Kuwaiti citizens obtaining a tourist visa to Russia. (end)

