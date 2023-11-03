FM, Number Of Arab Counterparts Due To Hold Coordination Meeting Tomorrow On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Al-Safadi, the Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, will hold tomorrow a coordination meeting aiming at stopping the Israeli war on Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ambassador, Sufian Al-Qudah, announced on Friday.Following the coordination meeting, the foreign ministers will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which they will affirm the Arab position calling for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.