A Blast Near Police Station Kills Five, Injures Dozens In Pakistan

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- At least five people were killed and 22 others injured when a blast went off near a police vehicle in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, Xinhua New Agency reported.The police said they have launched an investigation into the incident to arrest the culprits.No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.