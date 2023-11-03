A Blast Near Police Station Kills Five, Injures Dozens In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- At least five people were killed and 22 others injured when a blast went off near a police vehicle in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, Xinhua New Agency reported.
The police said they have launched an investigation into the incident to arrest the culprits.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
MENAFN03112023000117011021ID1107369076
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.