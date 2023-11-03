Dubai: Traveller Arrested For Trying To Smuggle Meth, Cocaine Through DXB

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 12:25 PM

A traveller coming from a European country was arrested at Dubai International Airport (DXB) for smuggling in hallucinogenic pills and other illegal narcotic substances.

According to a report by Arabic newspaper Al Bayan on Friday, the traveller hid in his luggage 292 hallucinogenic pills, 5 hallucinogenic stamps, and hallucinogenic powder weighing 13.84 grams, in addition to crack cocaine weighing 7.38 grams, and 274.59 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Khaled Ahmed, director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said authorities are making great efforts to protect the society from illegal drugs. He noted:“We have inspectors and officials with high degree of competence, skills and experience. They use the latest inspection devices at airports and all customs ports in Dubai to combat drug smuggling.”

