               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Why Are People Boycotting Mcdonald's?


11/3/2023 2:54:15 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 5:09 PM

ALSO READ:

  • UAE warns against risk of regional spillover from Gaza war
  • Israel-Hamas war: US flies drones over Gaza in search of hostages
  • Top US diplomat Blinken arrives in Israel to press for pauses in Gaza war

MENAFN03112023000049011007ID1107369004

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search