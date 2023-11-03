Watch: Messi Gets Grand Welcome At Inter Miami After Winning His 8Th Ballon D'or Trophy

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 1:41 PM

Just a day after winning a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or trophy , Lionel Messi reunited with his Inter Miami teammates for training - but it wasn't just any other session.

His teammates came together and organised a grand welcome for the Argentine legend.

Messi came on the pitch amid cheers and euphoric celebrations from fans and Inter Miami players.

Pictures of the rousing reception were shared by Inter Miami on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's a video:

A report published by Marca claimed that after leaving a party organised by 'L'Equipe' during the presentation of the Ballon d'Or trophy, Messi boarded a private plane accompanied by his family and the Mas brothers, owners of Inter Miami, to return to the Major League Soccer (MLS) side.

"Leo, congratulations, thank you for your soccer, 8 Ballon d'Ors, you deserve it," were the words that greeted Messi, as per Marca.

Jorge Mas,“managing owner” of Inter Miami, shared a picture along with Messi.“Seems an extra passenger made it to our flight,” Mas wrote on X.

The Ballon d'Or was presented to Messi by football legend and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

After winning the trophy, Messi said,“I couldn't imagine having the career that I've had. Everything that I've achieved. The fortune I've had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It's nice to win these individual trophies. To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing. All of them (Ballon d'Or awards) are special for different reasons.”

Messi was at his peak last season, guiding Argentina to Fifa World Cup triumph in December 2022.

After capping off a glorious outing in European football, Messi joined Inter Miami this summer He has already guided the Herons to their maiden Leagues Cup title.

