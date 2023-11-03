Al Bowardi Tours Dubai Airshow Site

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2023 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, visited the Dubai Airshow site at DWC, Al Maktoum International Airport today.

Al Bowardi led a group of senior officers from the Ministry of Defence and Dubai Police General Command for a tour as part of the final preparations for the event.

The 18th edition of Dubai Airshow will be held from 13th-17th November 2023 at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site, which will be one of the largest global events in the aerospace industry.

Al Bowardi was briefed by the heads of the Military Committee Organising the Airshow on the readiness, procedures and logistical preparations for the show.

The aim was to ensure the safety and security of exhibitors and official delegations, as well as Dubai Airshow's readiness to welcome visitors from all over the world.

At the end of the tour, Al Bowardi praised the efforts of the Organising Committee for their high level of readiness, emergency and crisis, and medical evacuation plans, noting that they underline the UAE's leading capabilities in hosting major events, as well as its position as a leading global destination powered by state-of-the-art infrastructure.

