Gaza: Israeli Warplane Targets Ambulances Transporting Injured To Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) An Israeli warplane targeted on Friday ambulances at the main gate of the Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, which were carrying the wounded to the Rafah border crossing in the south of the strip, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. The wounded were on the way to Egypt for treatment.

In a press statement, the ministry said that“the Israeli aircraft bombed ambulances that were heading to the Rafah crossing to send the wounded to Egypt for treatment.”

The ministry said the attack has resulted in“a large number of deaths and injuries,” without giving the exact number of casualties and further details.

It called on the international community to pressure Israel to refrain from attacking any ambulances in Gaza and to allow the injuries to leave the coastal enclave for treatment.

Israeli media reported that Israel has yet to comment on the incident but has previously stated that“the main command center of Hamas is located under the Shifa hospital.”