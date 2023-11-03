Delta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) Approval Of Mt Ida Mining Proposal

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Delta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) is pleased to advise that it has achieved a key milestone in the development of its Mt Ida Lithium Project (Mt Ida or Project) in Western Australia.Highlights:- The WA Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) has approved the Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan for open pit mining operations at Mt Ida.- This approval, in conjunction with other key permitting already received (Native Vegetation Clearance Permit and 5C Water Extraction Licence) provides for the ability to commence open pit mining operations at Mt Ida.- This is a key milestone in the Company's strategy to achieve 'shovel ready' status on Phase 1 of mine development at Mt Ida and further de-risks development of the concentrate project.- Approval of open pit mining now positions the company to take advantage of the opportunity to exploit shallow gold ore that is overlying lithium ore.- Detailed technical work is now underway based on the recent Lithium MRE update and the maiden Gold MRE announced by the Company.This Approval follows the submission in March of this year of a Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan to the WA Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety (DMIRS), in relation to open pit mining operations.Commenting on the approval Managing Director, James Croser said;"With all statutory approvals for commencement of mining now received, it is accurate to say that Mt Ida is indeed shovel-ready.The combined lithium and gold resources present a compelling mining project. The Company is now in an enviable position at Mt Ida to simultaneously progress studies on the lithium concentrate project; while also progressing discussion around deriving value from high-grade gold."





Delta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) is an exploration and development company focused on bringing high-quality, lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits, located in Western Australia, into production. With a strong balance sheet and an experienced team driving the exploration and development workstreams, Delta Lithium is rapidly advancing its Mt Ida Lithium Project towards production. The Mt Ida Lithium Project holds a critical advantage over other lithium developers with existing Mining Leases and heritage agreements in place. To capitalise on the prevailing buoyant lithium market, Delta Lithium is pursuing a rapid development pathway to unlock maximum value for shareholders.



Delta Lithium also holds the highly prospective Yinnetharra Lithium Project that is already showing signs of becoming one of Australia's most exciting lithium regions. The Company is currently undergoing an extensive 400 drill hole campaign to be completed throughout 2023.





















Delta Lithium James Croser, Managing Director