King Receives Call From German Chancellor, Renews Call For Humanitarian Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday received a phone call from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss the developments in Gaza.King Abdullah renewed his call on the international community to move urgently to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians, and to work towards a humanitarian truce to ensure the sustained delivery of relief and medical aid to the strip.His Majesty reiterated that a military or security solution will not resolve the Palestinian issue, and that a political solution is needed to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.