Israel Attacks Vicinity Of Al-Quds Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- A violent Israeli bombardment targeted the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in Tal Al-Hawa, west of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian media outlets said on Friday.The Israeli occupation forces continue to bomb the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital building, to which thousands of civilians have fled seeking safety, the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) announced."A state of fear and panic has generated among 14,000 displaced civilians, mostly women and children, who have taken refuge inside the hospital, along with medical staff," the PRCS added in a post on X (formerly Twitter).