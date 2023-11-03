Natural Gas Forecast: Looks For Buyers On Each Dip

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started





The natural gas market once again experienced a decline during the early trading hours of Thursday, displaying a characteristic pattern of noise and turbulence.

This trend isn't entirely unexpected, as the market remains fixated on the latest weather forecasts. The fate of natural gas prices hinges on whether the weather is going to turn colder in the coming days, but there are also other critical factors at play.

One such factor is the concern over supply, especially in Europe, as the winter season approaches. The specter of Russian natural gas supplies being constrained looms large, promising to bring about significant challenges and disruptions. This supply uncertainty adds another layer of complexity to the market dynamics.

Given these considerations, the prevailing sentiment appears to be one favoring a "buy the dip" strategy in the foreseeable future. It's challenging to envision a scenario where this strategy loses its appeal anytime soon. The market's trajectory seems to be pointing towards a gradual ascent, with the $4.00 level serving as a plausible initial target, followed by the ambitious goal of reaching $5.00 per unit. While achieving these milestones may not transpire overnight, they do appear to be probable destinations over the next several months. This doesn't mean that we get their easily.I'll Approach the Market With a Long-term Perspective

As an investor in this market, I have maintained a low-leverage position while actively seeking opportunities to capitalize on short-term dips. The underlying thesis revolves around the notion that the natural gas market offers compelling value propositions. Additionally, it's noteworthy that the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is on the verge of crossing above the 200-day EMA, potentially forming a "golden cross" pattern-a bullish indicator.

It's essential to recognize that the natural gas market operates in cycles. Consequently, I intend to approach it with a long-term perspective. Over an extended timeframe, the conviction remains that adding to positions is a prudent strategy. In this context, the $3.00 level appears to be the ultimate floor for the market moving forward, assuming it even reaches that point.

Ultimately, the natural gas market's recent declines during early Thursday trading sessions are part of its characteristic noisy behavior. Weather forecasts and supply concerns, particularly in Europe, continue to shape market sentiment. The "buy the dip" strategy remains a compelling approach, with price targets at $4.00 and $5.00. The impending "golden cross" between the 50-Day and 200-Day EMAs adds further optimism to the mix. In the long term, the $3.00 level is seen as a robust support level for the market.

Ready to trade Natural Gas Forex ? Here's a list of some of the best commodities brokers to check out.