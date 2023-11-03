Silver Forecast: Looks Higher As We Head To NFP Friday

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Silver had a notable rally during Thursday's trading session, drawing attention as it approached the 200-day Exponential Moving Average and the upper boundary of a bullish flag pattern. The significance of this pattern isn't lost on market participants, as it often serves as a key technical indicator.

As the market gears up for potential movement, the scenario that unfolds after the upcoming jobs report on Friday will be closely monitored. A breakout above current levels could propel silver toward the $24 mark, with further bullish momentum possibly leading to a test of the $25.33 level.

In the short term, any pullbacks are likely to find support at the 50-day EMA. Additionally, the Wednesday candlestick's lower boundary is expected to provide substantial support, and a breach of this level could usher in a negative sentiment.

The prevailing market conditions are marked by significant volatility, further intensified by anticipation surrounding the impending jobs report and developments in the bond markets. The relationship between silver and interest rates is complex, as higher interest rates can potentially exert downward pressure. However, silver also benefits from its status as a safe-haven asset during times of uncertainty.



In light of these dynamics, my strategy remains focused on buying dips until circumstances dictate otherwise.

The $22.50 level is the critical threshold to watch, as a break below this level would signify a shift in sentiment. If that were to be broken, it could be a bad sign to say the least.

Despite the current choppy waters, there's a strong inclination to believe that buyers will maintain control. Silver has shown resilience even in the face of rising interest rates, exhibiting noteworthy performance in recent weeks Ahead

At the end of the day, silver's recent rally has brought it into close proximity with the 200-day EMA and the upper boundary of a bullish flag pattern. The market eagerly anticipates the jobs report's impact and keeps a watchful eye on interest rates. Despite the ongoing volatility, the prevailing sentiment leans towards buyer control, with the $22.50 level serving as a pivotal point. The journey ahead may still be marked by uncertainty, but for now, the strategy is to look for short-term buying opportunities in the silver market. I suspect we will continue to see a ton of volatility as well.

