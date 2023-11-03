GBP/JPY Forecast: Looks For Support

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/JPY found itself caught in a back-and-forth battle during Thursday's trading session, mirroring the persistent volatility that has become synonymous with this currency pair.

A key level to watch for potential upward movement is the high point reached on Tuesday. A decisive break above this level could propel the pound towards the ¥185 mark. Conversely, a downturn below the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average could set the stage for a descent to ¥181, which coincides with the sharp upward spike seen a few days ago.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

The ¥180 level lurking below carries substantial significance as formidable support. It appears likely to serve as a robust floor for the market in the foreseeable future. A breach of this level, however, opens up the possibility of a downward trajectory towards the 200-Day EMA, signifying a notable shift in sentiment.

The Bank of Japan remains committed to a loose monetary policy, which inherently diminishes the appeal of the Japanese yen. In contrast, the pound enjoys a more favorable interest rate differential, further emphasizing the advantages of owning the British currency. Therefore, the prevailing sentiment leans towards buying on dips in this market Ahead

Volatility has become an integral part of this currency pair's landscape, and this session is no exception. The forthcoming Friday session holds the promise of additional turbulence, as a major jobs report is scheduled to be released in the United States. The repercussions of this data are expected to reverberate throughout the financial markets.

In this environment, caution remains paramount. Position sizing should be approached with careful consideration, given the pair's inherent volatility. While uncertainty prevails, one constant is the pound's resilience, making it a currency of interest for traders.

At the end of the day, the British pound grappled with volatility in Thursday's trading session. Key levels, such as the Tuesday high and the 50-Day EMA, shape the near-term outlook. With a favorable interest rate differential and the Japanese yen's lackluster appeal, buying on dips appears to be a prudent strategy. However, vigilance is advised, particularly in light of the impending jobs report's potential impact. Shorting this pair remains difficultat this juncture, and a significant shift in Tokyo's stance would be required to change that sentiment.

Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best regulated forex brokers UKin the industry for you.