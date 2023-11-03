               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shashi Tharoor Interviewed By Santosh Menon In Colombo


11/3/2023 2:29:26 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, November 3: Congress member of the Indian parliament from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Dr Tharoor, was interviewed by Santosh Menon in Colombo on topics of public interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN03112023000191011043ID1107368743

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search