Shashi Tharoor Interviewed By Santosh Menon In Colombo

( MENAFN - NewsIn) Colombo, November 3: Congress member of the Indian parliament from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Dr Tharoor, was interviewed by Santosh Menon in Colombo on topics of public interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.