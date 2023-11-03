Zermatt Ski World Cup To Go Ahead Despite Slope Encroachment

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) This was the conclusion of the Valais Cantonal Construction Commission (CCC), which prohibited the use of the encroached space. The race can now be held as planned.

Only safety nets 'can exceptionally be tolerated' in this area for the occasion, writes the CCC. This is 'applying the principle of proportionality and considering the temporary nature of the event'.

After having had to postpone its trip a first time, the CCC was able to travel to the Teodulo glacier in Zermatt to ascertain the facts, accompanied by an engineering and surveying firm. The authority pointed out that the slope 'initially proposed by the organisers was entirely within the ski area'. On site, however, the groomed slope was found to be too wide along the start area of the men's race.

Criminal proceedings

After analysis, the CCC determined that the perimeter, located on Swiss territory and where excavators were used, was outside the ski area. Originally intended to provide access to the start of the women's race (which is located on Italian territory), this area is now precluded from use, the authority added, pointing out that the work had been stopped.

At this stage, restoration of the site is not advisable, as the snow and ice should be left in its natural state. The CCC emphasises that the criminal proceedings are ongoing and refused to provide any further information.

The organisers of the race took note of the CCC's decision and refrained from appealing, they indicated in a note. However, they point out that GPS measurements carried out by the independent surveyor of the municipality of Zermatt and the Zermatt Bergbahnen lifts gave different results from those of the CCC.

