Burn-Out Among Swiss Workers Reaches All-Time High

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) 中文 (zh) 瑞士打工人职业过劳现象达到历史新高



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

More than 820,000 people are considering changing jobs because of stress and psychological strain at work, compared to 650,000 in 2022, says the barometer, published on Thursday by Travail, an independent umbrella organisation for employees, and the Bern University of Applied Sciences.

More than one in three workers say they are often or very often too exhausted to look after their private affairs, a record proportion that has already been rising in recent years.