Burn-Out Among Swiss Workers Reaches All-Time High

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
中文
(zh)
瑞士打工人职业过劳现象达到历史新高
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
More than 820,000 people are considering changing jobs because of stress and psychological strain at work, compared to 650,000 in 2022, says the barometer, published on Thursday by Travail, an independent umbrella organisation for employees, and the Bern University of Applied Sciences.
More than one in three workers say they are often or very often too exhausted to look after their private affairs, a record proportion that has already been rising in recent years.
MENAFN03112023000210011054ID1107368682
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.