               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Political Motives Behind Cyberattacks On Swiss Government Websites


11/3/2023 2:24:25 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Ciberataques a sitios web del Gobierno suizo por motivos políticos

  • Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • E-mail
  • Print
  • Copy link

A first cyber attack in June followed a decision by the Senate on the Federal Law on War Materiel. The Senate wanted to authorise the re-export of war materiel purchased in Switzerland, subject to certain conditions. In response, Russian "hacktivists" launched a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack against the parliamentary website, with the aim of overloading it with requests and making it unavailable to users, the NCSC said on Thursday in its half-yearly report.

MENAFN03112023000210011054ID1107368681

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search