Political Motives Behind Cyberattacks On Swiss Government Websites

A first cyber attack in June followed a decision by the Senate on the Federal Law on War Materiel. The Senate wanted to authorise the re-export of war materiel purchased in Switzerland, subject to certain conditions. In response, Russian "hacktivists" launched a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack against the parliamentary website, with the aim of overloading it with requests and making it unavailable to users, the NCSC said on Thursday in its half-yearly report.