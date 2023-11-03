               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' Transactions - Syrjä


11/3/2023 2:20:45 PM

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
03.11.2023 / 16:20 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
3 November 2023 at 16.30 EET

Kari Syrjä, a closely associated person to
a member of the Nordea Group Leadership Team, has received in total 2,325 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kari Syrjä
Position: Closely associated person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nina Arkilahti
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 42463/8/8

Transaction date: 2023-09-04
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,325
Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2,325
Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication,
+358
10
416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 16.30 on 3 November 2023.



