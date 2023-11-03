Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' Transactions - Syrjä

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Syrjä

03.11.2023 / 16:20 CET/CEST



Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Syrjä

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

3 November 2023 at 16.30 EET

Kari Syrjä, a closely associated person to

a member of the Nordea Group Leadership Team, has received in total 2,325 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kari Syrjä

Position: Closely associated person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Nina Arkilahti

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 42463/8/8

Transaction date: 2023-09-04

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,325

Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2,325

Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication,

+358

10

416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 16.30 on 3 November 2023.









This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact



or visit

.





End of Media Release



Language: English Company: Nordea Bank Abp Smålandsgatan 17 105 71 Stockholm Sweden ISIN: FI4000297767 Valor: A2N6F4 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1765021