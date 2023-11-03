EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Postponement of publication of the 2022 annual report

03.11.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Ad Hoc Announcement dated 3.11.2023 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules

Decision of the Admission Board BX Swiss regarding exemption from the regular reporting obligations in accordance with Section 20.1 of the Listing Rules

Huenenberg, 3.11.2023 - As reported in the publication dated 31 October 2023, ESGTI Ltd (ticker: ESGTI) has asked BX Swiss AG for a Special Authorisation regarding the postponement of the publication of the annual accounts 2022 until 30 November 2023.

ESGTI informed its shareholders about the plan to spin-off ESG LifeSciences Ltd at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 30 June 2023. The strategic and financial analysis of this project took a long time. The associated valuation correction of September 2023 is not only a material event after the balance sheet date, which must be disclosed in the notes of the annual accounts 2022. Especially, that has also a retroactive effect on the valuation basis as of the balance sheet date, 30 April 2023, and must be taken into account accordingly in our audit process. As this valuation process took unexpectedly longer, ESGTI was consequently not able to publish the annual accounts 2022 within six months of the end of the financial year – hence the ask for a Special Authorisation regarding the postponement.

The Admission Board of BX Swiss denied this Special Authorisation stating that our request is insufficient justified for the postponement and decided that trading in ESGTI shares will be suspended from 16 November 2023 - until the publication of annual accounts - if the annual accounts 2022 is not published by 15 November 2023.

ESGTI seeks to comply with the requirements of the BX Swiss , and at the same time aims to accord the due diligence necessary to the internal strategic and financial processes. In this this sense, ESGTI will announce and publish the audited annual accounbts 2022 to shareholders as soon as possible.

Contact

Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman

Email: , Tel.: + 41 44 366 40 31

About ESGTI AG

ESGTI AG is a Swiss public company focused on Investments with Environmental, Social and Governance principles. ESGTI invests in, or finances, directly or through investment companies, early-stage companies or projects with transformative impact in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Technology & Energy.

