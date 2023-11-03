               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dufry Shareholders Approve The Change Of The Company Name To Avolta AG


11/3/2023 2:20:45 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Dufry International AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
An Extraordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG was held today in Basel, Switzerland. At the meeting, the shareholders resolved to change the company name of Dufry AG to Avolta AG. A total number of 99,885,200 shares was represented, corresponding to 66.36% of the total share capital of Dufry AG.

The Board of Directors' proposal to change the company name from Dufry AG to Avolta AG and to amend article 1 of the Articles of Incorporation has been approved by a majority of 99.77% of the votes represented.1

1The voting result expressed in this news release is in percent of the votes represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The detailed voting results in absolute numbers can be found in the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting, which will be made available on Dufry's website / General meetings / EGM 2023: further information:

CONTACT

DR. KRISTIN KÖHLER CATHY JONGENS
Global Head Investor Relations Director Corporate Communications
Phone: +41 79 563 18 09 Phone :+31 62 819 88 28


