EQS-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company

GERRY WEBER International AG: Essen restructuring court confirms restructuring plan

03.11.2023 / 18:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the restructuring case of GERRY WEBER International AG, Neulehenstr.

8, 33790 Halle, Germany, registered in the Commercial Register of the Local Court of Gütersloh under HRB 4779, legally represented by the Executive Board Mr. Dirk Reichert, Neulehenstr. 8, 33790 Halle, Germany, and Mr. Florian Frank, Neulehenstr. 8, 33790 Halle, Germany.

Authorised representatives: Allen & Overy LLP, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2, 60306 Frankfurt, Germany



the restructuring plan dated 25 July 2023 as amended on 17 August 2023 is confirmed.

Legal notice: An immediate appeal against the decision is possible pursuant to section 38, 40, 66 para. 1, 2 StaRUG. The person(s) affected by the plan are entitled to appeal. The immediate appeal is only admissible if the complainant 1. objected to the plan in the voting procedure (section 64 para.2), 2. has voted against the plan and 3. makes a credible case that he/she is substantially worse off as a result of the plan than he/she would have been without the plan and that this disadvantage cannot be compensated for by a payment from the funds referred to in section 64 para. 3.



The immediate appeal shall be lodged with the Essen Local Court, Zweigertstr. 52, 45130 Essen in writing in German or for the record of the court registry. The appeal may also be filed with the court registry of any local court. The immediate appeal must be received by the Essen Local Court within two weeks. This shall also apply if the appeal was filed for the record of the court registry of another local court. The time limit begins with the pronouncement of the decision or, if the decision is not pronounced, with its service. The immediate appeal must contain the designation of the contested decision as well as the statement that an immediate appeal is filed against this decision.

It shall be substantiated.



03.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Gerry Weber International AG Neulehenstraße 8 33790 Halle/Westfalen Germany Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0 Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A255G36 WKN: A255G3 Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard) EQS News ID: 1765165



End of News EQS News Service