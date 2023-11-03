Govt Planning Massive Media Blitzkrieg For ODOP Promotion

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 3 (KNN) The Union Government is planning a massive media campaign to spread awareness about the One-District-One-Product (ODOP) scheme.

The ODOP initiative is a flagship programme under Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Secretary DPIIT has been holding a series of meetings with other Ministries, relevant departments and national industry and trade bodies.

The Programme is aimed at creating sustainable employment at the district level while promoting holistic socio-economic development. The idea is to select, brand, and promote one product fr0m each district of the country.



Besides the one product identified under ODOP, local products and GI tagged products also would be promoted under the campaign. People would also encourage to nominate local products to be covered.



The campaign will include advertising through print and electronic media, radio, social media workshops and seminars and may also include hoardings at airports and railway stations. A special

Logo and Tagline is being created for promotion.

Besides the national trade and industry bodies namely CII, FICCI, FISME, CAIT, ASSOCHAM

&PHD Chamber, marketing platform such as Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho are also involved in the campaign.

(KNN Bureau)