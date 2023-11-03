India To Limit Import License Regime To IT Hardware Items As Of Now

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 3 (KNN) The central government has no immediate plans to expand its import license regime to items beyond laptops, computers and other IT hardware items, reported businessline.

India is ready to share the information formally with other countries, sources in know-how of the matter told businessline.

“The government is clear that the import restrictions will only be limited to the IT hardware items mentioned in its notification for now. There are no plans to add other items to the list, and that will be the official stand on all platforms,” a source tracking the matter told businessline.

It was reported that the central government has cleared 110 of the total 111 applications that sought permission for imports of IT hardware products like laptops and computers worth nearly USD 10 billion.

These applications including those of Apple, Dell and Lenovo got the approval on the first day of implementation of the new system.

Other companies that received import approvals include HP India Sales Pvt Ltd, ASUS India, IBM India, Samsung India Electronics, Xiaomi Technology India, Cisco Commerce India, Microsoft Corporation (India), Siemens Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Redington Ltd, Ingram Micro India, and Oracle India.



(KNN Bureau)