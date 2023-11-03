Haryana Invites Bids For Industrial Plots At IMT Rohtak Phase-II & III-Footwear Park

(MENAFN- KNN India) Rohtak, Nov 3 (KNN) Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has announced the e-auction of industrial plots in industrial estate at IMT Rohtak Phase II & III – Footwear Park under general category.
The registration/EDM payment started on 30 October and tentative date for e-auction is set 14 December, 2023.
The Corporation on Friday also started the registration for the e-auction of commercial sites and its closing date is 28 November.
Total 13 Estate/Sector/Phase are listed under the e-auction of commercial sites including IMT Manesar Sector 4 Phase – I, Faridabad Sector 59, Rai Phase – I (Pocket-A). \
Informal sector Narnaul, Narwana, Bahadurgrah Sector 16, Kundli Sector 57, Kharkhoda (Pocket –I), Bawal Sector 9 Phase-III, Saha Sector 2A (Pocket-F) Phase –II, Shah Sector 2 (Pocket-F) Phase I and Rohtak (Old IDC) are also included in the e-auction list.
HSIIDC has set 7 December as the tentative date set for the e-auction of commercial sites.
