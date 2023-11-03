This World Cup Season, Rishabh Pant And HDFC Life Advocate The Importance Of Term Insurance And Savings

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has launched a campaign featuring renowned cricketer Rishabh Pant to drive awareness on the need for regular savings and owning a Term insurance plan to accomplish one's aspirations.





Vishal Subharwal - Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head Strategy - HDFC Life





In the campaign, (click to watch ) Rishabh shares insights from his younger days where his discipline and hard work helped him achieve his dream of becoming an accomplished cricketer. For instance, he would travel six hours every day from Roorkee to New Delhi to practice cricket – one of the many steps he took to reach his goals.





The campaign idea is based on the findings of a survey conducted by HDFC Life. Key highlights of the findings are as follows:



Indians across smaller cities are predominantly 'savers', with 58% saving regularly and 27% saving occasionally

The top five reasons to save money are child's education (46%), child's marriage (31%), supporting ageing parents (29%), large upcoming expenses (26%), and medical emergencies or create corpus to invest later (25%) Amongst life insurance policy holders, savings plans saw a preference over other plan options

Based on these insights, HDFC Life aims to nudge consumers on the importance of disciplined savings and have the protection of term insurance to achieve their dreams.





Rishabh Pant, taking a leaf out of his personal story of survival, reinforces the importance of financially protecting the lives of loved ones against any uncertainty.





Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal -

Chief Marketing Officer and Group Head Strategy - HDFC Life , commented,“Savings & Term insurance are at the very core of financial well-being of every individual. We are pleased that Rishabh Pant, a talented cricketer and role model for many, has aptly highlighted the need to financially protect one's future. We see so many people around us suffer in the event of loss of the breadwinner or sudden reversals in fortunes due to various reasons including lack of savings and inadequate life insurance. A family's financial situation could also be adversely impacted due to events that alter one's earning ability. Hence financial planning is critical. The penetration of life insurance in India is still in low single digits which necessitates the need for greater awareness on life insurance. We sincerely hope that this campaign will enable us to reach out to a larger audience and encourage more individuals to keep their families' dreams intact.”





Encouraged by the heartening response to HDFC Life's previously launched Term campaign; the Company is also doing a re-run for the same across media along with this new focus on savings (Click to watch ).





The campaign can be viewed on television with presence on the ICC World Cup, News, GEC, along with digital, social media and print.





About HDFC Life

Established in 2000, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life'/ 'Company') is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity, and Health. The Company has more than 60 products (including individual and group products) and optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.





HDFC Life was promoted by erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.), and Abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited (formerly Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited), a global investment company. Consequent to implementation of the Scheme of Amalgamation of HDFC Ltd. with HDFC Bank, India's leading private sector bank (“Bank”), the Bank has become promoter of the Company, in place of HDFC Ltd, effective from July 1, 2023. The name/letter 'HDFC' in the name/logo of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life) belongs to HDFC Bank Limited.





HDFC Life has a nation-wide presence with its own branches and additional distribution touch-points through several tie-ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 300, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers, and new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.





