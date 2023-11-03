(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Brain Corp and Dane Technologies extend robotic partnership

November 3, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Brain Corp , a provider of an operating system for robots, and Dane Technologies , a designer and manufacturer of power assist solutions, have expanded their partnership for the development of inventory scanning retail solutions, which will be built on Brain Corp's next generation robotics platform.

The next generation platform, designed with a new, modular architecture, represents the latest evolution of Brain Corp's BrainOS robotics platform – which currently powers over 30,000 autonomous robots operating in commercial public spaces.

Promoting faster and easier product development, the next generation robotics platform has been created to underpin a future generation of intelligent robotic solutions able to be applied across multiple commercial sectors.

The new partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies, with Brain Corp bringing its industry-leading expertise in AI and autonomous technology, and Dane Technologies offering its extensive experience in manufacturing and deploying retail technology solutions.

The collaboration will focus on delivering to retailers new and advanced robotic solutions for intelligent inventory management and other applications to increase productivity, efficiency and visibility.

John Black, SVP of strategy, says:“We're thrilled to further our partnership with Dane Technologies and bring the next generation of inventory scanning retail solutions to market.

“Retail is a rapidly evolving business with large opportunities, and this collaboration is focused squarely on delivering robotic solutions able to consistently make retailer's lives easier, elevate their customer's experiences and ensure their stores run even more efficiently.”