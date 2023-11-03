FTX Founder Tells Court He Made Management Mistakes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) During his trial,

Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledged mistakes in managing FTX , admitting to a series of minor and major mistakes, with his primary regret being the absence of a dedicated risk management team. Bankman-Fried stated that he had, however, not engaged in any fraudulent activities or misappropriated customers' funds when questioned by his attorney, Mark Cohen.

Bankman-Fried shared that he had minimal knowledge of cryptocurrencies before launching FTX. He admitted to a lack of understanding regarding how they operated but recognized their potential for trading. As FTX rapidly expanded from a few million dollars in daily trading in 2019 to tens of...

