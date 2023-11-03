Gold Price Crosses $2,000 Mark As Israel-Hamas Conflict Rages

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Gold prices have soared to
more than $2,000 an ounce
for the first time in nearly six months as the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has raised the precious metal's safe-haven appeal. With experts cautioning that the Israel-Hamas conflict could
trigger a larger conflict
in the Middle East region and
impact the global economy , investors are increasingly turning their attention to gold as a hedge against potentially volatile times.
Soon after the Israeli military said it would“expand ground activity” in Gaza, spot gold prices surged by up to 1.2%, putting gold on track to...
