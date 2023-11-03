Netherlands Win Toss, Choose To Bat Against Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): Netherlands on Friday chose to bat against Afghanistan after winning the toss as both teams continued their bids for a place in the semifinals at the Cricket World Cup.

Afghanistan has had a stunning run in the tournament with victories over three past champions – England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - for six competition points.

Netherlands also produced a huge upset when it beat South Africa. The Dutch also beat Bangladesh and have four points.

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott during a press conference yesterday hoped his team would continue to win matches and that the players were to face the Netherlands.

he said Afghanistan had defeated some good teams, but acknowledged the match against the Netherlands was a 'challenge' because the team was in good form.

He said that Ikram Alikhil, who was injured in the match against Sri Lanka, had now recovered.

After the Netherlands, Afghanistan will play two more matches against Australia and South Africa.

​Afghanistan is quite familiar with the venue at Lucknow, where it played a test match, three T20s and three ODIs against the West Indies in 2019.

