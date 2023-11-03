Afghanistan Beat Netherlands To Boost Semifinals Hopes

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan on Friday recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win over the Netherlands in Lucknow, boosting their hopes for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first in the 50-over game and were dismissed for 179 inside 47 overs and Afghanistan chased the target with 18.3 overs to spare.

The victory moves Afghanistan level with Australia and New Zealand on eight points, with only net run-rate now keeping them out of the top four.

The win tees up a potentially pivotal encounter against Australia in Mumbai on Tuesday, though the five-time winners have a game in hand against England on Saturday.

Afghanistan also still have to play in-form South Africa in their final group game. Pakistan are also still in the top-four race and can move to eight points if they beat New Zealand in Saturday's early match.

Victory for New Zealand would see Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and England all eliminated, given Australia and Afghanistan face each other, so at least one of them will score a minimum of nine points.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Netherlands recovered from the loss of Wesley Barresi in the first over to reach 66-1 after 10 – their best powerplay performance of the tournament so far.

But Max O'Dowd's run out for 42 triggered a collapse as they slumped from 73-1 to 113-6.

Sybrand Engelbrecht showed some resistance with a battling 58 from 86 balls before he became the fourth member of the Netherlands top five to be run out.

Mohammad Nabi was the pick of Afghanistan's spin-heavy attack, taking 3-28, while teenager Noor Ahmad again impressed in just his fifth ODI appearance by taking 2-31.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran fell cheaply as Afghanistan were reduced to 55-2 in reply, but they showed great maturity to mirror earlier successful chases against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Rahmat Shah fell to Saqib Zulfiqar for 52, with 51 runs still needed, but Hashmatullah and Azmatullah Omarzai, who hit a spritely 31 from 28, saw Afghanistan home.

