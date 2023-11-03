Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6pm on Friday will be partly foggy at first to cloudy with scattered thundery rain associated with blowing dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places associated with expected thundery rain with strong wind.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy with scattered rain, maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thunder rain associated with strong wind and high sea at times.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly 07 to 17 knot reaches to 35 knot with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 12 to 22 knot gusting to 29 knot.

Visibility will be 04 to 08/03 kilometers or less at places with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet rises to 5 feet with thundery rain. Offshore will be 3 to 7 feet rises to 9 feet with thundery rain.

