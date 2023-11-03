(MENAFN- 3BL) The sustainability landscape is rife with technical jargon and terms. Many executives argue the myriad of acronyms in sustainable fashion complicates the overarching mission.

In her blog post, Kaley Roshtish, editorial director at the SAC shares a guide explaining the most common jargon and abbreviations you should know.

Read her blog post titled, All the Sustainable Fashion Acronyms to Know on the SAC website.